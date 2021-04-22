Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,412 Shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,412 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of Tredegar worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Tredegar during the fourth quarter worth $1,186,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 97,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tredegar during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TG opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average is $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $510.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.04. Tredegar Co. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, PE Films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films segments. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

