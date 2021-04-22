Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,523 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Surmodics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Surmodics by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRDX. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of SRDX stock opened at $58.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $806.51 million, a P/E ratio of 732.88, a P/E/G ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.74. Surmodics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.45 and a one year high of $59.75.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 1.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surmodics news, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 1,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total value of $75,867.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $38,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,904 shares of company stock valued at $384,659 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.