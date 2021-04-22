Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 15,109 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,109 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $12.60 on Thursday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $694.36 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. This is a positive change from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPMT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

