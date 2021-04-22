Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,895 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Popular worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 348.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $455,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,046. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.24. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.33 and a 12 month high of $75.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.23 and its 200 day moving average is $57.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $616.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.98 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

