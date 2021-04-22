Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,202 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.56% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,986,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,628,000 after buying an additional 51,758 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,130,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,352,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 837,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after acquiring an additional 46,443 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 166,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 467,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 22,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $61.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

