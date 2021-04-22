Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $88.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $92.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

