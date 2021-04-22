Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.93 Million Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,470,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,311,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,947,000 after purchasing an additional 478,279 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,280,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,554,000 after purchasing an additional 186,213 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,600,000 after purchasing an additional 96,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 775,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after purchasing an additional 33,536 shares in the last quarter.

RARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.44.

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.80, for a total transaction of $4,254,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,646,233.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $41,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,641 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,449. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RARE opened at $109.14 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $179.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.36 and a 200-day moving average of $126.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 2.19.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.28). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 119.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

