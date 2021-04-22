Primecoin Market Capitalization Tops $4.70 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 35.6% higher against the US dollar. Primecoin has a market cap of $4.70 million and approximately $320,656.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,945,123 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

