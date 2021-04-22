Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Position in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,177 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.12% of Evofem Biosciences worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 26.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 200,570 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 96,709 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 45,320 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $1.57 on Thursday. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $6.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $130.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.07.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.07.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.