Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD opened at $168.13 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.04 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.29.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.