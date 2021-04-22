Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Invests $217,000 in PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of PQ Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PQ Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of PQ Group by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of PQ Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PQ Group by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PQG stock opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.55.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $281.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.78 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PQG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

