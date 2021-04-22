Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Invests $202,000 in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in At Home Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in At Home Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

HOME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

In other news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $84,274.00. Also, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $28,015.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at $388,727.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,956 shares of company stock worth $4,996,687. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group stock opened at $30.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. At Home Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.93.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

