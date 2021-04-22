Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.20% of Asure Software worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Asure Software by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Asure Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Shares of ASUR stock opened at $7.68 on Thursday. Asure Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 46.12%. Research analysts expect that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

