Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys Shares of 24,809 Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 25.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 33,389 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3,111.8% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 382,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 370,806 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 62,255 shares in the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APTS opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($4.59). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. Research analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 51.09%.

APTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

