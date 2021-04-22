Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires Shares of 7,892 Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRG. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,460,000 after buying an additional 28,838 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Franchise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Franchise Group news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc acquired 757,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,457,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 46.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FRG opened at $37.13 on Thursday. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $496.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Franchise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

