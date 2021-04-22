Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 544 Shares of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in FBL Financial Group were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFG. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in FBL Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in FBL Financial Group by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. 27.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FBL Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE FFG opened at $56.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.17. FBL Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.88 and a 52-week high of $58.37.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $198.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that FBL Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. FBL Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG).

Receive News & Ratings for FBL Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBL Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.