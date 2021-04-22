PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Raised to $193.00 at BMO Capital Markets

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $193.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PPG. Barclays raised their price target on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.61.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $173.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.98. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $173.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

