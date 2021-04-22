PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PPD. Truist Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of PPD in a research note on Friday, April 16th. William Blair cut PPD from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut PPD from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut PPD from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PPD presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of PPD opened at $46.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion and a PE ratio of 307.67. PPD has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $46.49.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PPD will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,139,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,492 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,846 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPD. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in PPD during the 4th quarter valued at $786,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in PPD by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,816,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,168,000 after purchasing an additional 209,867 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PPD by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,653,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,787,000 after acquiring an additional 457,350 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PPD by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 389,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after acquiring an additional 103,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPD by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

