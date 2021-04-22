PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Given “Neutral” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their neutral rating on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PPD. Evercore ISI cut PPD to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and issued a $47.50 price objective on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut PPD from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Truist cut PPD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PPD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Get PPD alerts:

PPD opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.97. PPD has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $46.49.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPD will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $2,176,351.56. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,139,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,492 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,846.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPD by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 77,519 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPD in the 3rd quarter worth $719,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in PPD by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 60,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in PPD by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in PPD in the 4th quarter worth $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.