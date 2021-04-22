PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $47.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $42.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PPD. Truist Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PPD in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair lowered shares of PPD from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of PPD from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PPD has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.67.

PPD stock opened at $46.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.97. PPD has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $46.49.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. PPD’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPD will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $2,176,351.56. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 282,492 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,846.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in PPD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in PPD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPD by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PPD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in PPD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

