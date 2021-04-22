Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG)’s share price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.03 and last traded at $27.99. Approximately 6,076 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 10,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.15.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

