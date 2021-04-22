Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. CX Institutional raised its position in Pool by 2,703.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Pool in the first quarter valued at about $537,000. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Pool by 2.6% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Pool in the first quarter valued at about $675,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pool by 39.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.00.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $385.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $350.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.44. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $183.02 and a 52 week high of $401.29. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $839.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.02 million. Analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.79%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.