PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 14,769 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 154,108 shares.The stock last traded at $33.48 and had previously closed at $31.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average of $39.28.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $4.80. On average, equities analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $135,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 35,268 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $1,179,361.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,481 shares of company stock worth $10,184,488.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $5,116,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 96,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 71,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.