Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Up 5.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) shot up 5.6% on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $63.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Pliant Therapeutics traded as high as $30.17 and last traded at $29.75. 107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 164,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.18.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $492,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,678.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,316.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $733,600.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,437,000 after acquiring an additional 371,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,723,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.11.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.17. Pliant Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

