Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Gap Up to $28.42

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.42, but opened at $29.56. Pliant Therapeutics shares last traded at $29.56, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLRX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average of $29.11.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. Pliant Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $492,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,678.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $106,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,297.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $733,600.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLRX. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 601.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Grace Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

