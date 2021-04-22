Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 116.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PLRX. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pliant Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.11. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $43.92.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. Pliant Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 16.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $134,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $492,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,678.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $733,600.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,723,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 856.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 14,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $357,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.