Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:PLXS traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.39. 1,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,946. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.73 and its 200-day moving average is $80.99. Plexus has a 12-month low of $54.31 and a 12-month high of $96.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
In other Plexus news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 3,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $260,676.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,596,086.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total value of $367,791.54. Insiders have sold a total of 21,763 shares of company stock worth $1,823,824 in the last 90 days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Plexus Company Profile
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
