Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:PLXS traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.39. 1,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,946. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.73 and its 200-day moving average is $80.99. Plexus has a 12-month low of $54.31 and a 12-month high of $96.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other Plexus news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 3,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $260,676.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,596,086.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total value of $367,791.54. Insiders have sold a total of 21,763 shares of company stock worth $1,823,824 in the last 90 days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.17.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

