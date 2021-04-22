Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Plains All American Pipeline in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

NYSE:PAA opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.22.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

