Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $71.34

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $71.34 and traded as high as $77.65. Pjsc Lukoil shares last traded at $77.55, with a volume of 43,524 shares changing hands.

Separately, VTB Capital raised Pjsc Lukoil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.11 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUKOY. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 37,379 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 471,507 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,233,000 after acquiring an additional 19,402 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 25,729 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 300,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,528,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services.

