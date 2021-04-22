Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.56.

SYY stock opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,176.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $83.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

