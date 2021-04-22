Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 369.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,369,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPT opened at $175.52 on Thursday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.01 and a 1 year high of $176.42. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,595.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.55 and a 200-day moving average of $143.02.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total value of $339,230.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

