Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC increased their price target on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.65.

TRP opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average of $43.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6852 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.41%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.