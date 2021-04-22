Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $165.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $93.10 and a one year high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,289,841.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

