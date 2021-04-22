Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 71 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

Shares of LULU opened at $326.68 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.01 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.69, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $309.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.84.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.