Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.74 Million

Brokerages expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to announce $130.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $131.77 million and the lowest is $129.72 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted sales of $137.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year sales of $523.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $518.08 million to $528.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $553.96 million, with estimates ranging from $533.02 million to $574.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.43 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 69.29% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PDM shares. TheStreet raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDM stock opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

