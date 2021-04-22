PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.94 Million

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $21,073.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can now be bought for about $5.79 or 0.00010774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00062883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.10 or 0.00275750 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $553.24 or 0.01030106 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00024283 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.45 or 0.00656249 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,431.08 or 0.99486588 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official website is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033 . The official message board for PieDAO DEFI++ is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi

Buying and Selling PieDAO DEFI++

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DEFI++ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the exchanges listed above.

