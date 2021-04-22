PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.94 Million

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $21,073.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can now be bought for about $5.79 or 0.00010774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002432 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00062883 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.10 or 0.00275750 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004420 BTC.
- Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $553.24 or 0.01030106 BTC.
- THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00024283 BTC.
- Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.45 or 0.00656249 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,431.08 or 0.99486588 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Profile
Buying and Selling PieDAO DEFI++
