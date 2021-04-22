Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) PT Raised to $105.00 at Morgan Stanley

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PM. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.31.

NYSE:PM opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.27. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $95.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

