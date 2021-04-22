PHI Token (PHI) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,519.00

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. PHI Token has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $2,519.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PHI Token has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PHI Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PHI Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00073098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00020317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $405.52 or 0.00743375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00096436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,476.20 or 0.08205437 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00050991 BTC.

PHI Token Coin Profile

PHI is a coin. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . PHI Token’s official website is www.phitoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time: 1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens; 2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time. “

Buying and Selling PHI Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PHI Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PHI Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PHI Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PHI Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.