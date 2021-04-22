PG&E (PCG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. PG&E has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.95-1.05 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $0.95-1.05 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PG&E to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PCG opened at $11.15 on Thursday. PG&E has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.52.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.55.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

