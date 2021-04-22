PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Position Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 181,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.90% of PFSweb worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSW. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of PFSweb by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PFSweb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PFSweb in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PFSweb by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in PFSweb by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 14,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of PFSweb from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PFSweb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PFSweb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of PFSW stock opened at $7.28 on Thursday. PFSweb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $148.40 million, a PE ratio of -60.66 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PFSweb, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

