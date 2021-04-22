PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Sold by Nepsis Inc.

Nepsis Inc. lessened its stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. PetIQ makes up approximately 2.3% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $7,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PETQ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in PetIQ by 289.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in PetIQ during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter worth $288,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period.

Shares of PETQ stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.81. The company had a trading volume of 9,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,315. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average is $33.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $164.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

In other news, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman sold 16,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $584,313.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Susan Sholtis sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $387,357.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,719.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,573,235 shares of company stock valued at $55,409,506 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

