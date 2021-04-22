Personal Wealth Partners Makes New $248,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $277,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO traded up $3.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.10. 27,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,706. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.54. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $184.13.

