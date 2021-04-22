Personal Wealth Partners Has $11.52 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Personal Wealth Partners increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,613 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 5.2% of Personal Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 870,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,947,000 after purchasing an additional 60,603 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,450,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 270,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 174,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 352,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.05. 82,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,943,939. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $39.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.