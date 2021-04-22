PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0158 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

PermRock Royalty Trust has a payout ratio of 67.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

PRT opened at $5.50 on Thursday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $7.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties consist of 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

