PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,522,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,706,685. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.16. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

