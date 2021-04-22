People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 218.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $2,426,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374,649 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 546.2% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 32,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 27,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,745,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

PBCT opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $19.40.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.86 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

