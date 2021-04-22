PDS Planning Inc Purchases 54 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Anthem were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 19.1% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Anthem by 8.1% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Anthem by 62.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in Anthem by 9.0% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Anthem by 10.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANTM stock opened at $384.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $386.78. The stock has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.35.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.34. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.39.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

