PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PDF Solutions, Inc.’s comprehensive technologies and services enable semiconductor companies to improve yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to integrate the design and manufacturing processes. They believe that their solutions can significantly improve a semiconductor company’s time to market, the rate at which yield improves and product profitability. “

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CJS Securities cut PDF Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

PDFS opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.27. The company has a market cap of $638.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.80 and a beta of 1.53. PDF Solutions has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $26.42.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PDF Solutions will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,509,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,411,000 after buying an additional 175,307 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,300,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,697,000 after purchasing an additional 15,123 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new position in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $22,032,000. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 974,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 744,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,085,000 after purchasing an additional 111,334 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDF Solutions (PDFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.