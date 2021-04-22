PBF Logistics (PBFX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect PBF Logistics to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $89.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. On average, analysts expect PBF Logistics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PBFX opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67. PBF Logistics has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.30%.

PBFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

