PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 707,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 275,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 29,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 301,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 297.5% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 130,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 97,585 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

In related news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PBF shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

PBF opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.95. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. Research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.